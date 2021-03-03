Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah renewed the contract with the “quartet”, Shaheen Abdul Rahman, Abdullah Ghanem, Hamad Jassem, and Hamoud Hawaij, for varying years, in order to preserve the state of technical stability within the team, as Shaheen Abdul Rahman’s contract was extended to 2025, when Shaheen is considered one of the The most important pillar in the ranks of “The King”, due to his very distinguished performance in the back line. Shaheen participated in 185 matches in the club’s jersey in the various competitions organized by the Professional League, scoring 11 goals during this march.

The contract was also extended to Abdullah Ghanem, 25, until 2024, and it is one of the essential elements, next to Shaheen in the heart of the defense, and Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, the coach of the team, depends on him, at the present time, in the absence of Salem Sultan, and defense Abdullah participated. Ghanem has 185 matches, including 12 games this season, and Shaheen and Ghanem contributed greatly to the “King” crowning the league title in the 2018-2019 season.

The third defender whose contract has been extended is Hamad Jassim (24 years old), who is also a son of the club, and offers good levels despite the payment of his technical staff in short periods during which he shows his positive role in the back line, and participated in 52 matches in the League championships, which is considered One of the promising elements in Al-Sharqawi defense, and the fourth is the young goalkeeper Hammoud Hawij (22 years old), to secure the goalkeeping position, where Hawij performs excellently with the under-21 team, and is considered one of the alternative options in the first team, with duo Adel Al Hosani and Darwish Mohammed.

Badr Ahmed, a member of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Football Company, Director of Contracting and Players Affairs, confirmed that the negotiations were smooth and easy with the club’s sons who showed a great desire to continue and defend the colors of the “king”. Players have a commitment on and off the field, as well as the artistic value of the players during matches.

He said: The company’s management has been working for some time to renew and amend players ’contracts, in line with their bid on the stadium, according to the evaluation of the technical staff and their officials, and at the end of his speech he wished success to all and the team during the next stage.