Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Collective Games at the Sharjah Sports Club announced the renewal of the contract with the men’s handball team quartet, namely: Tunisian coach Sami Al-Saeedi, Tunisian international professional Mesbah Al-Sanei, Egyptian Mahmoud Fayez in the state-born category, and Algerian Zuhair Nayem, who is registered in the resident category, with a men’s battalion. hand for the new season 2023-2024.

It is noteworthy that the handball quartet were crowned with the team by a historic quintet for the Eastern Hand in the 2022-2023 sports season, where Al-Saeedi took over the technical leadership of the team, in the middle of last season, and succeeded in winning the two general league championships for the seventh time in a row and the seventeenth in the club’s history, in addition to winning a cup. His Highness the Head of State for the fifth time in a row and the tenth in the record of King Al-Sharqawi. Sharjah was also able to climb the podium with Al-Saeedi in the 2023 Gulf Clubs Cup, achieving the bronze medal for the first time in the Gulf team’s participation.

The three Sharjah professionals contributed to giving the team a technical advantage that appeared in King Al-Sharqawi’s control of all handball association competitions during the season ending, which are the Super Cup, the Emirates Cup, the Vice President’s Cup, the League and the President’s Cup.

The Department of Team Games emphasized the preservation of the technical and administrative structure in all the Sunni handball stages, after a season full of achievements during which all the teams of the Sunni stages in Sharjah dominated the titles with 8 championships out of 9 competitions organized by the Handball Federation, with a total of 13 out of 14 titles for Eastern Handball, after Add a men’s quintet.