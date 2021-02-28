Sharjah (Union) The Government Relations Department in Sharjah discussed with representatives of the French Cultural Association Institute, establishing a branch of the institute in Sharjah. With the aim of enhancing the exchange of cultural experiences and consolidating civilizational ties, in addition to providing academic and knowledge programs in the emirate that support learning of languages ​​and knowledge of the components and cultures of peoples.

After the meeting, the French League Institute delegation visited the University of Sharjah, and was briefed on the advanced and sophisticated academic environment it provides, as well as the activities that support the role of academic institutions in upgrading the components of the development project for the emirate.

In addition, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Head of the Government Relations Department in Sharjah, indicated that the emirate has a long history of cultural relations with the cities of the French Republic at various levels, explaining that the establishment of a branch of the French League Institute in Sharjah enriches the cultural scene in it, and opens the way to learn about The innovations of the pioneers of the French Renaissance who influenced mankind with many eternal achievements. The emirate’s relations with the cities that it collects with Sharjah also have commonalities in many sectors, most notably science and knowledge.

He explained that the department’s meeting with representatives of the French Cultural Association Institute comes within meetings aimed at upgrading the level of relations and working to follow up the implementation of what is agreed upon during these meetings.

The French delegation appreciated the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah and the movement it leads at all levels to open channels of communication with various countries of the world, especially at the level of culture, literature and art.