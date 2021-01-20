Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Head of the Government Relations Department in Sharjah, met with Fernando Luislimo Saiqriga, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the State, and discussed with him during the meeting to expand cultural, academic and sports partnerships between the emirate and Brazilian cities, and he also accompanied him on a tour organized by the department to each of the Sharjah Research Complex Technology and Innovation, and the House of Wisdom, which provides a new understanding of knowledge.