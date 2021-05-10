The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Punitive and Correctional Institution Administration, in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the Ministry of Interior, the Sharjah Charitable Society and the Emirates Aftercare Society, today, launched three initiatives on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr with the aim of providing a helping hand to the needy families of the institution’s inmates who are constrained by circumstances. Especially in the absence of their breadwinner, and the joy and happiness of their children.

Brigadier General Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Foundation at Sharjah Police, said that the launch of the three initiatives came in cooperation with strategic partners. The first is the distribution of the Eid clothing to 59 needy families from the families of inmates with a value of (118,000) dirhams, in addition to the distribution of Eid money with the support of the Sharjah Society. Charity, and the second initiative consisted in distributing an amount of (15,000) thousand dirhams in the form of (30) shopping coupons, each coupon denominated (500) dirhams, with the support of the General Administration of Punitive Institutions at the Ministry of Interior, to the children of inmates, and the third initiative was in cooperation with the Emirates Aftercare Association The provision of all the needs of the children of newborn inmates was represented in the Dar Al Aman nursery in the institution, with the aim of bringing joy and happiness to the families of inmates and their children.

Adding that the launch of the initiatives comes from the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, and with the directions of His Excellency Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, to ensure the spread of the culture of caring and containing the families of inmates among the community, and the importance of concerting all community efforts in its various institutions in the reform process for the inmate, pointing to many Among the initiatives and programs implemented by the Punitive and Correctional Institution management in cooperation with partners, with the aim of standing by the inmate’s family, to reduce the burden of living as much as possible, in addition to cultivating reassurance and comfort in them by providing them with material and moral support, which is positively reflected on the inmate’s acceptance of the reform and rehabilitation programs During his sentence.

Brigadier Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail praised the efforts of the Sharjah Charitable Society and the Emirates Aftercare Society, and their unlimited support for charitable and humanitarian work initiatives and projects, by providing all forms of material support to the families of the inmates of the Punitive and Correctional Institution, in order to enhance social solidarity to support the daily life of impoverished families, and return them as individuals Benefit, integrating them into society and enabling them to practice their lives normally

Shuhail praised the efforts of all charitable and volunteer bodies and strategic partners for their contribution to many humanitarian and voluntary work for the inmates of the Punitive and Correctional Institution and their families, in order to achieve the high meaning of social solidarity.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

