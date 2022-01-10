The Joint Committee for Planning Minor Traffic Accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah, formed by the General Command of Sharjah Police and Rafid Company for Vehicle Solutions, revealed that it had received reports of 596 minor traffic accidents during the New Year’s holiday period, from December 31 to January 2.

On Sunday, the second of January, the largest number of minor traffic accidents was reported through the Rafid application, and through the company’s call center, where 220 accidents were recorded in the streets of the Emirate of Sharjah, most of them due to lack of attention and not leaving enough distance.

The Director of Accidents Department and Roadside Assistance Services at Rafid Company, Abdul Rahman bin Kanoon Al Shamsi, stated that the speed of reporting minor traffic accidents contributes to enhancing the flow of traffic and ensuring accurate and detailed reports on these accidents for the perpetrators and those affected.

He stressed that drivers’ awareness of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations avoids them and others from the risks of accidents, calling on drivers to take advantage of the advanced services provided by “Rafid”, whether through the phone call center, smart application, or visiting service centers.

The “Rafid” application provides many services, including roadside assistance for emergency situations, such as refueling, tire and battery replacement, and transporting vehicles parked due to malfunctions to workshops, in addition to the “Auto Express” service, which is an integrated facility for repairing all types of vehicles. And the Auto Express moving service, which consists of a mobile workshop.



