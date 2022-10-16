The Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Command reported that it had monitored 19 traffic accidents involving delivery bikes, resulting in 13 injuries without deaths, identifying five main causes of motorcycle accidents related to delivery of orders, most notably the failure to comply with traffic and traffic rules.

In detail, the head of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, Major Abdullah Al-Mandhari, told “Emirates Today” that the causes of “delivery accidents” are lack of attention and lack of compliance with traffic and traffic laws, and the many pressures faced by the driver, some traffic jams and jams, and lack of commitment. The obligatory itinerary, as some of them cross without adhering to the itinerary.

He added that motorcycles are subject to traffic and traffic laws related to cars, so the classification of a motorcycle as a vehicle applies to the same rules, but there are mandatory rules for it such as adhering to a speed limit and not walking on the left of the road, noting that a motorcycle may overtake for emergencies only, but a number of Many drivers use overtaking on a regular basis.

He added that there are controls for drivers that must be adhered to, represented in wearing a helmet, and that the box should not be large so as not to obstruct his view, pointing out that the Traffic Department provides awareness programs for motorcyclists specialized in delivery before issuing violations, through workshops, and coordination with companies is also done. Operators such as Talabat and Deliveroo provide educational lectures in several languages ​​to educate drivers, and any unlicensed delivery bike is seized.

Al-Mandhari revealed that the majority of accident injuries focus on arms and legs, causing fractures, and their injuries range from moderate to severe, and may even lead to death, pointing out that the “delivery” is active in the winter and many traffic violations are seized during that period as a result of reckless driving and drivers’ violations. Traffic and traffic laws. He called on delivery drivers to abide by traffic laws and requirements for drivers, to wear a helmet, to use front and back lights, and to maintain the bike periodically.

For his part, the Director of the Traffic Coordination Branch for External Areas, Major Omar Al-Aqroubi, said that the majority of delivery accidents are caused by the fact that the driver has a period of time that he must adhere to to deliver the demand, and as a result his focus is not on the road as much as he is interested in delivering the demand on time, adding We received one of the reports of an accident on Airport Street, with a “delivery” colliding with a car that was standing 500 meters away, as a result of the driver’s inattention, who died on the spot.

Al-Aqroubi stressed that the motorcyclist’s lack of concentration is one of the most important reasons that result in accidents in a way that endangers the bike driver or road users, in addition to other behaviors that result in traffic violations.

He pointed out that motorcycles are subject to traffic violations that apply to vehicles as a whole, such as speeding and adherence to the lane, pointing out that the largest proportion of those who cause motorcycle accidents, according to the available statistics, are caused by motorcycle drivers, due to their failure to comply with traffic regulations and instructions.

awareness programs

The Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, Captain Saud Al-Shaiba, stated that the Traffic and Patrols Department provided awareness programs that consisted of weekly lectures in three languages ​​(Arabic, English and Urdu), in partnership with Talabat Company, to educate drivers about traffic rules, based on the violations observed, which contributes A decrease in the number of violations.