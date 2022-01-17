The Real Estate Registration Department in the Emirate of Sharjah has completed its preparations to launch the new cycle of the Real Estate Excellence Award for the year 2022, which is organized annually. Submitted before the award winners are announced next May.

In this context, the Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, said, “The Department is keen to organize the Real Estate Excellence Award annually and is announced at the beginning of each year. Sharjah in the real estate sector and support the successful models of institutions and companies operating in this vital market, which contributes to the expansion and highlighting the best practices and experiences in this aspect, and push others to participate in the future and make more effort and excellence in their work.

Al Shamsi added that the department seeks to enrich the creative competition among the participants in the different categories of the award, including offices, companies and owners’ associations, which achieves the department’s aspirations to reach a sustainable real estate investment based on the effectiveness of the elements of the real estate market, and encourages them to achieve excellence and creativity in their performance.

The Director General of the Department indicated that the continuous success achieved by the award since its launch until now places an additional and continuous responsibility towards finding the means and mechanisms to attract more participants and provide additional areas of motivation for them, and work to create new creative spaces that keep pace with market changes, technology developments and the needs of customers and employees. Which is ultimately reflected in providing an incubating environment for real estate investment in the emirate, embodying at the same time the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council Executive Director of the Emirate of Sharjah, towards developing areas of development and development in the economy in general and harnessing them for the benefit of building the human being, enhancing levels of quality and well-being in his living life, and building a better future for future generations.

For his part, the consultant of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, Counselor Hamid Al-Abbar, said that the award includes four different categories: the real estate offices category, the real estate development companies category, the best owners’ union board of directors category, and the best management supervision services companies category for the owners’ associations, calling on all institutions And companies operating in the real estate sector in the emirate to take the initiative to register for this specific award during the period specified for that.

Al-Abbar pointed out that the Real Estate Excellence Award is supervised and evaluated by a jury with expertise, knowledge, knowledge and experience in this aspect.

The department’s advisor noted the need for those wishing to participate to be informed of the general requirements for participation in the award, the most important of which are: ensuring registration in the appropriate category for the award, filling out the form according to the criteria specified by the department, formulating the content of the files in a concise, clear and accurate manner as possible, reviewing the application file and making sure that Complete all required information.

Those wishing to participate can view and read the details of the conditions, criteria and requirements of the award according to each of its four categories through the department’s website www.shjrerd.gov.ae as well as by following its accounts on social media, in addition to direct communication with the award team through e-mail award@shjrerd.gov.ae .



