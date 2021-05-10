The Sharjah Reading Festival rises on the nineteenth of May, carrying with it the imagination of those who placed Sharjah between the strings of the sun a harp and a beacon, on this occasion the children of the world will have a light space that sheds light on their imaginations, arranges their feelings, and refines their desires, where the book will be the dictionary and the law, The lantern will be the lush tree between its branches, the birds of joy will sing, the pigeons chant, the seagulls will raise their marine hymns, and the wave will echo the tone with their eternal spontaneity.

On this date, reading will have the taste of dewy dreams, the vast imagination of the ocean’s breadth, the size of the excitations that fill the hearts of reading enthusiasts, and the color of the flowers that the Sharjah of the Emirates spreads between the spring and the hamlets, and between the highlands and the corners of existence.

A history that witnesses for men who watch for the word to rest between the two covers of a book, and are tired in order for reading to become as the air is, and as water is thirsty for it, souls yearn for it thirsty, and yearn towards it, as are the longings of the flower of dew, as it is the mourning of the buried for a poem She heals the dear ones, and fills the conscience of life with joy, the joy of living, and the extravagance of eating worldly facts.

On this date, Sharjah opens the Mukhtar of the Sahih, and gives the young people to read. Young people milk consciousness, and their awareness is full of skills, creativity, and ideas that make their lives a tall tree, with broad branches, full of fruits, and green.

On this date, on the nineteenth of May, the children of the world will meet on a bright and prosperous table full of jewels created by the human mindset, they will gather on a rug in which the elites of rhetoric and the fertility of human ingenuity, and Sharjah will be the maestro who holds the strings of the thought machine from For a generation that goes beyond the boundaries of the simple and ordinary given, and moves the mind from a stage that may be “deformed” for some reasons, to a stage where Sharjah found it to be the natural place for every natural mind, which makes us feel joy on this occasion, because it is an occasion that holds its chapters for a new person and a child It is created through awareness of its importance as a seed, from which the giant tree will come.