Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival workshops embodied the message of the festival, which is held under the slogan “for your imagination” and promotes the value of contemplation and thinking among children, through a wide range of activities that develop a sense of discovery and amazement together.

“The art of sound” was the focus of the workshop presented by Sarah Mezher in the Children’s Hall, who is a Lebanese director, actress and facilitator of creative workshops, in which she relies on the combination of science, games and simple tools to convey information to visitors to the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, which is organized by the Sharjah Book Authority until This May 29 at the Expo Center Sharjah.

The trainer paved the way for the workshop by explaining the mechanism of sound transmission through bodies and atoms of air, then she applied this mechanism using balloons, strings and spoons, and showed how the sound moves and turns into art and music after passing through these tools, and how the amount of water in the cup affects the quality of the music emanating from it when touching its edge.

The children and parents followed the session, in which the introduction was able to simplify almost complex scientific theories, so that children understand and apply them through experiments in their homes and with tools available to all.

A show of the “hidden duo” during the festival

Convert fruits into colors

Under the title “Fresh Natural Juices,” the “Cooking Corner” at the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival” escorted its young visitors to a workshop to create innovative tastes from natural juices, where the Syrian chef, Badia Khair El Din, guided them to the benefits of fruit and its importance in their diets.

Badia relied on preparing different types of fruits in the preparation of juices with the participation of children and the presence of the parents, and she was keen to introduce the nutritional value of each type of fruit and juices in which more than one type was used, such as avocado juice, mango smoothie, as well as green apple cocktail with beetroot, and the audience also shared methods Preserve the fruit, clean it, and make use of it as much as possible.

Chef Badia succeeded in transforming her paragraph into an “interactive workshop” with the children, opening the way for them to do the preparation of juices completely by themselves, as this comes from her belief that the presence of the child in the kitchen gives him a space for useful entertainment by making new and delicious things at the same time, and getting to know the types of fruits. And vegetables and the distinction between them, and confirmed that allowing the child to enter the kitchen would strengthen his self-confidence, and teach him methods of self-reliance and preparation for the future.

Artistic performances

At first glance, visitors to the 12th edition of the festival thought that they were in front of a magical scene, as they were surprised by the presence of two headless people, quietly moving in the halls and lobbies of the festival, wearing elegant coats and ties, and holding their hats in their hands.

And it was only moments until the visitors discovered that these men are nothing but an artistic show entitled “The Invisible Duo”, where the two men move around quietly, without noise, and the visitors follow their movements silently and amazed, and they do not talk to anyone; One of them holds a green bag, and another walks with a parasol, wandering around as if they were a wonderful painting throughout the days of the festival, so what secret they carry, and where they will end up, this is what visitors will discover in the coming days.