The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Punitive and Correctional Institution, organized a health campaign for its inmates entitled “Together Against Covid-19”, with the aim of encouraging inmates of the institution to receive vaccinations to protect themselves from infection with “Covid-19” virus, through awareness lectures presented by Dr. Hams Al Sheikh, from Arab Doctors Center in Sharjah.

The campaign comes as a continuation of the efforts made to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, with the aim of preserving the health and safety of inmates, and providing a safe and secure environment by reducing the chances of infection with the virus. The campaign witnessed a large turnout of inmates who confirmed their keenness to choose vaccination against the “Covid virus” -19 »To protect themselves and the community from infection.

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Foundation, Brigadier Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, stated that the campaign came within a series of efforts made by the state in general, and the General Command of the Sharjah Police in particular, to limit the spread of this epidemic, and to provide safety and security for the institution’s inmates, as they are the institution’s trust. Vaccination is the safest method that will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the disease.

He stressed to continue to follow preventive measures and precautionary measures in the penal and correctional institution, including the use of masks and the maintenance of physical distancing even from the side of vaccinated recipients.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

