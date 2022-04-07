The Punitive and Correctional Institution of Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity Association and the Medical Center for Dental Implants in Dubai, organized the “Dental Implant Initiative” for the institution’s inmates, with the participation of a group of highly qualified and distinguished consultants, doctors and nurses inside and outside the country, and in the presence of the Deputy Director The administration of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, Colonel Mona Sorour Al Shuwaihi, the Director of the Men’s Prison Branch, Lt. Col. Salem Al Ketbi, and a number of officers, non-commissioned officers and individuals in the institution.

The initiative, which lasted for 11 continuous hours, was attended by 32 senior international and local volunteer doctors, headed by the head of the Dental Implant Medical Center in Dubai, Dr. Suhail Hosseini, and 12 patients benefited from it.

Colonel Mona Sorour said: “The dental implant initiative came in its 20th edition, after a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, to provide appropriate health care for the institution’s inmates.”

She stressed the keenness of Sharjah Police to strengthen cooperation relations with various institutions and bodies in the country, who had a remarkable impact in supporting efforts in the success of campaigns and community programs, thus contributing to providing the best services and enhancing the quality of life for inmates, in line with the humanitarian systems and laws in the UAE.



