Sharjah (Union)

The activities of the fifth and penultimate day of the exhibition of academic disciplines, organized by Sharjah Public Libraries, affiliated to the Sharjah Book Authority, witnessed, by default, two sessions that included introducing the importance of university life, guiding students towards steps for academic success, and reviewing the study programs at the University College of Mother and Family Sciences, and the College of Administration At Al Wasl University, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, and Horizon University College, with the participation of high school students wishing to complete their university studies.

The morning session, which was held by Al Dhaid Public Library yesterday “1+1-2017”, hosted Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, who started the session by saying: “Choosing a university and reaching the required specialization is an important matter in human life, for this reason It must be observed and adhered to the determinants that serve the maximum benefit from this stage.”

Al Kaabi continued: “Students entering university life must familiarize themselves with the labor market and its needs, be aware of the country’s requirements and global trends, and ascertain their desires and passion in order to choose the appropriate specialization and innovate in it.” He added: “Future generations will build the state, and they are the key to achieving its vision in the year 2071, and we hope that we will have left an impact for this generation that will remember us after these years.”

Shorouq Al-Ayidi, Head of Institutional Communication Department at the University College of Mother and Family Sciences, a private, private academic institution accredited in the country, headquartered in Ajman, and with branches in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, gave an explanation about the academic courses offered by the college, including the Bachelor of Arts in Family Sciences. She specialized in family and community counseling, human rights, and social services management, as well as a diploma in arts in family sciences. She also introduced affiliation mechanisms, specializations, costs, grants and other basic knowledge. In the evening session held by the Sharjah Library, entitled “Library Education in Emirates Universities”, Dr. Alaa Abdel-Sattar Maghawry, Dean of the College of Management at Al-Wasl University in Dubai, gave an explanation about the library and information science program, noting that it is the latest program at the university, and that they received the first batch during the current academic year, and described the program as the first of its kind at the level of state universities, which It will contribute to achieving the requirements of the labor market for holders of bachelor’s degrees in this specialization.

Maghawry explained that the courses of the program qualify students in the skills of information handling, big data and information programming, and enable them to design and develop websites on the Internet, pointing out that the university provides students wishing to join this program approved by the Ministry of Education, tuition fees less than the corresponding universities. With a rate ranging between 40 and 60%, in addition to the opportunity to pay tuition fees in installments, he also noted that the university will soon launch a master’s program in library and information sciences.