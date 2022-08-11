Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) The Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Prize in Public Finance announced the launch of the second cycle of the award, organized by the Central Finance Department in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Arab Administrative Development Organization of the League of Arab States, after the award was suspended for 4 years as a result of exceptional circumstances regarding “Covid”. -19”, to bring this session into a new look, characterized by an increase in the number of institutional and individual categories available to participate in to 17 different categories, with a comprehensive development of the award criteria, the conditions for technical and organizational participation, and the criteria for nomination for the award.

The Board of Trustees of the Award revealed during a press conference today at the headquarters of the Central Financial Department, with the participation of Salem Yousef Al-Qusair, Chairman of the Board, his deputy, Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, Director General of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, and Walid Al-Sayegh, Director General of the Department and a member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, raising the number of participation categories to 17 different categories, including 9 institutional categories, and 8 individual categories, with the expansion of the list of targeted candidates from Arab countries and institutions, as well as the development of the award guide, including conditions and criteria, to be more compatible with the current financial and economic changes and challenges.

Salem Al Qaseer said: The launch of the new cycle of the award, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world, contributes to supporting efforts to strengthen and enable the public finance sector in the Arab countries to be a successful and sustainable lever for development, by measuring and evaluating the level of commitment to standards and requirements of excellence related to government financial work. At the level of institutions or individuals. The Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees added that the visions of His Highness, the Ruler of the Emirate, represent a main guide for translating the award’s message into achieving distinguished government financial performance, by motivating and encouraging more excellence and efficiency in financial performance at the levels of thought and practice by government agencies and institutions in the Arab region. And work to disseminate the best experiences and applications in managing public money in order to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in all its forms and dimensions.

Concept development

For his part, Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani stressed the award’s role in bringing about development and improvement in the concepts of public finance in the Arab world, and in enabling policies and strategies related to public finance, noting the success of the last session in its objectives and the accompanying introductory and marketing programs within the state and throughout the Arab world as a whole, considering This qualitative strategic partnership is an important tributary to efforts to enhance the success of the award and to benefit from the accumulated experience and the pioneering advisory role played by the organization through its specialized team in financial and administrative development.

Institutional and individual categories

In turn, Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Secretary-General of the Award, clarified the list of institutional categories in which participation and nomination can be made, which are the distinguished authority in public finance, the distinguished entity in electronic financial systems and applications, the distinguished entity in the management of financial projects, the distinguished entity in financial innovation, and the distinguished entity. In the management of cash and sovereign funds, the distinguished authority in supervision, auditing and financial risk management, the distinguished authority in providing financial services, the distinguished authority in financial banking services, and the distinguished authority in the management of pension/social security funds.

On the level of individual categories, Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi mentioned that they are represented by the distinguished Arab financial manager, the distinguished Arab budget manager, the distinguished Arab tax manager, the distinguished Arab accounts manager, the distinguished Arab electronic financial systems manager, the distinguished Arab procurement and contracts manager, and the Arab financial controller. The distinguished, distinguished Arab financial accountant.

Nomination to participate

The opening of the nomination for participation in the award and the start of receiving the participation files through the award’s website www.sharjahawardpf.org and filling out the nomination forms from this August until the end of January next year, in preparation for starting the work of evaluating these files by the competent committees during the months of February and March 2023 Before the final results were approved by the award’s board of trustees in April of the same year, he pointed out that the award’s introductory workshops and forums are scheduled to be held from October to December of this year, while the award ceremony will be organized in early May 2023.