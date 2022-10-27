Sharjah (Union)

A delegation from the Sharjah Prosecution College, headed by Attorney General Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, visited the exhibitions of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum, yesterday evening, as part of an introductory tour of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum in its tenth session under the slogan “Irtiqa’” in the Calligraphy Square in the heart of Sharjah. The Forum’s Media Committee and Cultural Tours Coordinator, Fatima Al Zarouni, General Exhibition Coordinator, and the Forum’s Preparatory Committee. The visit of the delegation, which included a number of prosecutors, heads of departments and prosecutors, included a tour of the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, which includes works from the general exhibition, in addition to the winning works in the forum competition. For explanations, I explained the types of fonts used in the paintings, in addition to introducing the tools that are used in preparing the works. Anwar Al Harmoudi expressed his happiness and admiration for the displayed artworks, saying: “This forum, through its content of artworks, invites the individual to more contemplation and imagination, elevates the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy and preserves its origins and traditions, and we thank the Department of Culture in Sharjah for this invitation, which influenced The creative side of the employees. Khaled Muslat said that the art of calligraphy is an attractive and distinctive art, and has a large audience base, and that the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum bears the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, that insightful vision that seeks to raise the visual, artistic and creative taste The recipient, whether he is an artist or an art lover, has a lot of events, the most important of which is the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum, which includes works ranging from contemporary and authentic calligraphy, distributed in many places and facilities in the smiling emirate, so that the audience has a qualitative experience through Watching these unique artworks. In a related context, a delegation from the Sharjah Private Education Authority visited the exhibitions of the forum, presented by Taher Al-Mahrazi, Director of the Department of Educational Operations, Anoud Al-Amiri, Head of the Activities and Learners Care Department, and teachers and students of the American School for Scientific Creativity, and they were received by Khaled Muslat, Head of the Committee The forum’s media coordinator and cultural tour coordinator, and Aisha Saed al-Saqtri, coordinator of the forum’s committees. The delegation expressed its admiration for the various works between calligraphy, decoration and gilding, as the tour represented an important introductory platform for the art of Arabic calligraphy, which expresses a historical Islamic heritage, and stressed the forum’s role in bringing this ancient art back to the fore, and raising the artistic and visual taste of the recipient.