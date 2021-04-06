The Sharjah City Municipality announced that it will stop issuing permits to display food on tables in front of shops during the month of Ramadan, with the aim of providing the highest health standards and within the preventive and precautionary measures to limit the spread of “Covid-19”.

Sheikha Shaza Al Mualla, Assistant Director General for the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories, confirmed that the municipality has worked to stop issuing these permits for the second year in a row, as part of its monitoring role to limit the spread of “Covid-19”, and to apply preventive and precautionary measures in food establishments, with the aim of preserving On the health and safety of consumers.

It reported that the Food Control Department began receiving requests from food establishments wishing to issue permits to sell food to non-Muslim communities during the day in the month of Ramadan.





