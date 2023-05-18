Private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah topped the results of the international study to measure the progress of reading in the world, “Pearls 2021”, by achieving 519 points, exceeding the global average of 500, and the UAE recorded the highest rate compared to all participating Arab countries, as the results of private schools in Sharjah approximate study rates in countries such as Germany and France.

During the period of conducting the study in 2021, 2,823 male and female students from 64 private schools out of 118 private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah participated, which constitutes 54% of the total private schools in the emirate, and compared to the last study conducted, the participation of private schools in Sharjah doubled, as only 32 schools participated in 2016.

The sample that was selected in the emirate’s private schools (2823 male and female students) is considered a sample that represents 5 curricula, which are Australian, Indian, American, British, and the Ministry of Education curriculum, of whom 34% are national students and 66% are resident students, with an equal ratio of males and females.

3 schools scored 600 points or higher, and 36 private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah got a score higher than the international average of 500 points or higher, of which 14 schools are classified as high (average above 550), while 31 schools got an average level (between 475 and 475). 550) According to the level of performance measurement in the study, and by categorizing the results according to the curricula, the schools with the British, Indian and Australian curriculum topped the results with rates greater than or comparable to the global average of 500.

The International Study for Measuring Reading Progress in the World “PIRLS” is an international standardized study, held every 5 years since 2005 and supervised by the International Organization for Evaluation of School Achievement (IEA), to evaluate the performance of fourth grade students through a random sample of schools, and performance is measured according to Four levels: advanced level, high level, intermediate level and low level.

It is worth noting that the Emirate of Sharjah will participate as a standard emirate during the next round of international exams, and all private school students in the emirate will undergo the test.

The study is based on a comparison between the participating countries in assessing the ability of fourth-grade students in reading skills in their mother tongue. Their understanding of written texts at this stage had a negative impact on their performance in most other subjects.

“Pearls” is based on a comprehensive framework that requires measuring students’ understanding of a large number of diverse texts. The “nonfiction” literary text reading test measures the student’s ability to interact with the text and engage in events, places, actions, consequences, characters, the general atmosphere, feelings and ideas, enjoy the language itself, and taste literature. It makes each reader apply the text to his experiences, feelings, and taste for language.

The reading test also measures the student’s ability to interact with informational texts in order to understand the world and what is going on in it currently, or what happened in it previously, and it covers scientific, historical, geographical and social contents. .

All private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah achieved an average of 519, which is higher than the international average in terms of reading test results. The results of data analysis indicate a clear increase in reading test rates for female students compared to male students.

The study provides important data on the student’s experience in school, and the impact of 3 factors on his learning and reading skills. The first factor is the school principal’s questionnaire, which includes information about the school, students, curriculum and teaching methods, enhancing reading skill, teacher training, learning resources, discipline and behavior in the school.

As for the second factor, it is concerned with the student and measures the students’ opinions about the school and the classroom, his attitudes towards reading and learning in school, his relationship with his colleagues and teachers, and what he practices outside the school in terms of reading. , activities and events practiced by the guardian at home, and the views of parents on various aspects related to schools.