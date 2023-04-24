The Sharjah Private Education Authority conducted a study that revealed that implementing the Sharjah government’s decision to reduce the official working week to four days only and declaring three days a weekend contributed to raising the quality of life in the educational community in Sharjah.
She stressed that this decision contributed to achieving great leaps in indicators of performance, productivity, mental health and other important indicators in the educational community.
