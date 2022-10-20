The Sharjah Private Education Authority is participating in the 18th edition of the International Education Exhibition 2022, which kicked off yesterday, and is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with the participation of more than 100 educational and academic institutions representing major universities and local institutes. International, and a number of government and private agencies.

The exhibition, which is held at the Expo Center Sharjah over a period of 4 days, constitutes a model platform that allows students to learn about the most important national and foreign universities and the academic programs they offer, by meeting representatives of universities to help them determine their academic path and direct them towards the specializations required in the labor market, and admission requirements.

The Director of the Authority, Ali Al-Hosani, confirmed that the Authority is a strategic partner in the 18th International Education Fair, which contributes to providing students with multiple options about their academic choices in state universities, pointing out that they organized a package of workshops for students of the tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades to familiarize them with the requirements for admission to the most important universities. In the country, the most prominent specializations required in the labor market, as well as workshops that inform participants about the procedures for equivalence of international certificates and tests.

Al Hosani said that their participation comes in the context of their efforts aimed at directing students towards vital disciplines and providing them with the necessary and required information through training workshops, stressing that the event is an opportunity for communication and meeting between students and educational and academic institutions, opening up prospects for engaging in fields of study and creating opportunities to benefit from prestigious educational institutions at The state and the world level, to introduce its specializations and invite students to join them.

The International Education Fair, which will continue until October 22, will witness the participation of a large number of local and international universities and academic institutions, which will present hundreds of the latest educational programs and education options throughout its days, as well as the participation of universities from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Britain, Germany, Canada, the United States of America and India, giving students the opportunity to choose The most prominent and latest higher education programs in the disciplines of medicine, engineering, management, graduate programs, obtaining scholarships, and familiarizing yourself with the requirements for admission to the most important national and foreign universities.

The “International Education 2022” exhibition receives its visitors today, Thursday, from 9 am to 3 pm, and on Friday and Saturday, from 3 pm to 9 pm.