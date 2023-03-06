Today, the activities of the first Professional Development Week for directors of public and private nurseries in Sharjah, organized by the Continuous Improvement Department of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, kicked off today, with the participation of more than 132 nurseries across the emirate.

The event is held for a week at the headquarters of the Sharjah Education Academy, with the aim of supporting best practices in the field of early childhood that positively affect the child and the family, by building and strengthening the role of nursery managers in developing “care and development plans” and participating in the continuous improvement process.

The Director of the Sharjah Special Education Authority, Ali Al Hosani, stressed the vital role played by the administrative bodies of nurseries, in cooperation with the authority, in implementing its strategy aimed at developing the tools of the early childhood educational system, which enjoys the attention and support of the wise leadership in the country.

He said: “Sharjah, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Sharjah, may God protect and preserve him, was a pioneer in providing everything that would take care of children, so the decision to establish government nurseries, to provide all aspects of care for children of working mothers, came as an expression The Emirate is keen to provide an ideal environment that enables children to acquire the necessary skills that allow them to learn and grow as active and influential elements in its society.

Al-Hosani explained that the week comes to improve and develop the performance of nurseries, and overcome challenges and obstacles, stressing that the authority’s support for private educational institutions through the improvement department, has brought about a qualitative shift in their work system, pointing at the same time to the effective presence of the authority, and its intention to continue working with nurseries departments to formulate A bright future for children within a safe and conducive learning environment.

For his part, the strategy and excellence expert at the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Dr. Ahmed Shaaban, reviewed the four strategic priorities of the authority, which include quality of life, spreading confidence, competitiveness, and spreading a culture of creativity and innovation. He also touched on its 6 goals, which include developing personal and cognitive skills for learners, and building Capabilities, educational paths, strategic partnerships, developing attractive environments, and attracting investments in the field of education, indicating that wisdom, efficiency, optimal use of data, strengthening digital capabilities, and encouraging a culture of continuous improvement are the 4 main capabilities to achieve the objectives of the Authority.





In turn, Ziad Shatat, Director of the Improvement Department at the Sharjah Private Education Authority, stressed the importance of working according to the authority’s strategy and aligning it with the nursery plans, stressing the authority’s progress in its path towards improving performance and improving outputs, and providing support for nurseries during the next stage by attracting improvement experts for early childhood, stressing the need The consistency of nursery plans with the Authority’s strategy.

Shatat explained that the professional development week comes within the framework of the authority’s efforts and its continuity in working to create a high-quality educational environment that includes all educational institutions, indicating that the activities of the week are the beginning of a series of programs that aim to fully develop the performance of nurseries.

Early Education Consultant in the Department of Improvement Management at the Authority, Dr. Bushra Kaddoura, said that the professional development week includes a series of interactive workshops that were organized to build leadership capabilities over a period of three days, and to improve the quality of nurseries in light of the strategy that was developed in the Authority to raise their level according to the vision and directives of the owner. His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Union, Ruler of Sharjah, and with the global system in accordance with the sustainable goal, noting that the authority has put in place a development plan for nurseries until 2024, to ensure quality in education and care, and increase investment in this sector.

And she stated that the authority issued a clear guide and standards, which were distributed to nurseries in the emirate and given 6 months to work according to the listed standards, in addition to providing support for nurseries that face challenges, pointing out that the authority will work in cooperation with the Sharjah Education Academy to organize virtual workshops, targeting female teachers in Nurseries on a monthly basis, with two workshops per month to discuss the development of linguistic development in children, and to discuss scientific and correct education mechanisms.

Tomorrow, there will be a practical application of quality programs using a framework for early childhood care and development, and a workshop on developing curricula and the most important areas for child development and creating a safe and stimulating environment. On Wednesday, it will review the leadership theme using the framework for early childhood care and development, how to manage performance, policies, procedures and supporting documents, and concludes The week will be held on Thursday with a virtual session on evaluating the early childhood care and development plan and reviewing all the annexes.