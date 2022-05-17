The Sharjah Private Education Authority issued a circular regarding the return of work in educational institutions in the emirate, following the mourning holiday that was approved to mourn the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, said: “Following the generalization of the disruption of educational institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, educational institutions can continue with all educational activities, trips and graduation ceremonies as scheduled, with a commitment that there will be no celebrations or music during the mourning period and for a period of 40 years. days, with flags at half-mast, starting from May 13, 2022.

Al Hosani mourned the deceased, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying: “May God have mercy on the deceased of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations, the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, asking God to accept him with the vastness of his mercy and forgiveness and to dwell in his vast gardens.” .



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

