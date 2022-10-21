The Sharjah Private Education Authority invited the parents of students in the emirate to participate in a questionnaire conducted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on the state of environmental awareness and behavior in the United Arab Emirates during 2022, where private schools sent the questionnaire to the students’ parents, inviting them to participate in it.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority stated that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment conducts an annual survey on environmental awareness and behavior for the current year 2022, during the period from September 20 to November 30, with the aim of assessing and monitoring the level of environmental awareness among students and educational staff as well as parents as they are a major part of society. .

The authority stated that, in addition, the survey also assesses and monitors the repercussions of this awareness on their behavior, which will contribute to developing appropriate plans and initiatives to improve levels of environmental awareness and behavior among these groups.

School administrations in Sharjah confirmed to “Emirates Today” that they, in turn, directed the circular to the students’ families, inviting them to participate in it to solicit their opinions and monitor the level of environmental awareness for them and for the students as well.

The questionnaire presented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment includes questions about “what is climate change”, what is meant by “biodiversity”, the causes of global warming, the number of protected areas in the UAE, and whether the disposal of waste in waste in landfills has a negative impact on the environment , and a question regarding the fact that reducing waste generation will contribute to preserving the environment and reducing the lands consumed for the purpose of waste disposal (landfills).

The questionnaire also included an assessment of the current impact of a number of factors on the environment of the United Arab Emirates, such as the lack of recycled quantities of waste, the increased generation of industrial and commercial waste, such as motor oils, plastics and paper used in packaging and packaging, food waste in homes, restaurants, hotels and shopping centers, and the use of Plastic shopping bags instead of environmentally friendly bags, excessive use of single-use plastic products in homes, and pollution of sea water with plastic and other waste.

The questionnaire asked about the impact of the energy, water desalination, industry, transportation, and waste management sectors on the environment of the UAE, as well as the extent of knowledge of the effects of climate change, and whether there is knowledge of global warming in the past decade, and the contribution of a number of factors to climate change such as greenhouse gases and the use of greenhouse gases. Land and land cover change, sun, snow melt, and deforestation.