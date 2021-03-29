The Sharjah Private Education Authority issued a circular instructing all private schools in the emirate to set school hours for students during the blessed month of Ramadan, according to 4 controls that take into account the conditions of students, the holy month and parents.

The four controls that it circulated include private schools in Sharjah, and Emirates Today obtained a copy of the circular, provided that school hours in schools do not start before 9 am in Ramadan, and that school hours are not less than 3 hours and not more than 5 hours, taking into account the stages. Taking into account students’ academic studies and the conditions and needs of parents and their needs, taking into account the reduction of school duties for students that are outside the lessons, and taking into account the reduction of school exams during the month of Ramadan.

The commission said that the third semester will start next April, and the dates of Ramadan will be applied from the first day of the specified shift from nine in the morning, provided that the school day per day does not exceed 5 hours and not less than 3 hours, noting that it has directed each school to choose a mechanism To set schedules in a way that relieves students and parents during Ramadan, according to the regulations of the circular.

In its Circular No. 26 of 2021 regarding the timing of school hours, it indicated that each school is responsible for announcing the details of the start and end required for the school day during the blessed month of Ramadan, especially the classes for distance education in accordance with the regulations of the circular.

The administrations of private schools in Sharjah confirmed the continuation of the education system as required in accordance with the directives of the Sharjah Private Education Authority during the month of Ramadan with the implementation of reducing class times and academic duties, focusing on basic subjects and stopping all activities and events materials during the month of Ramadan, calling for the need for parents and students to cooperate simultaneously with teachers During the holy month to come out with distinct educational outcomes.





