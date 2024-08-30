A delegation from the Sharjah Private Education Authority inspected the progress of work in a number of schools in the emirate, with the aim of ensuring the educational process, enhancing direct communication with schools, and providing support and direct supervision to them on the occasion of the start of the new academic year 2024-2025.

During the delegation’s visit to the schools, Her Excellency Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, His Excellency Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and a number of members of the administrative body met with school principals and teaching staff. The Authority’s delegation stressed the importance of cooperation between the parties involved in the educational process to achieve a comprehensive and integrated educational experience.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support for education, stressing that these visits reflect the Authority’s commitment to supporting schools’ efforts to provide an environment that nurtures creativity and excellence.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashemi appreciated the great efforts made by the administrative and educational cadres and parents in the context of providing a school environment that stimulates creativity and innovation, expressing her confidence that joint work is what leads to achieving sustainable success in the educational process, also stressing the role of the family in the success of the educational process through their positive communication with their children’s schools and their continuous follow-up, and providing the appropriate environment for studying, which enhances the success and excellence of their children.

In turn, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Ali Al Hosani, praised the efforts made by school administrations to provide a smooth and distinguished start to the academic year, noting that the Authority launched the “Back to School” campaign this year under the slogan “My School Innovates”, during the period from August 19 to September 15, to assess the readiness of schools and the availability of all necessary requirements and needs.