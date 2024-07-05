The Sharjah Private Education Authority concluded, the day before yesterday, at the headquarters of the Sharjah Education Academy, the “Professional Development Week” for the academic year 2023-2024 under the slogan “Together towards excellence.”

The week included eight dialogue sessions and a number of training meetings, with the participation of a group of specialists and experts in the field of education, administrators and teachers, benefiting more than 1,100 school principals, educational leaders, teaching staff, deputy principals and heads of kindergarten departments in private schools, in addition to educational cadres, heads of Arabic language departments, a number of heads of departments of different curricula and students from the “Professional Development Week”. In the “First Professional Development Week” directed at the emirate’s 141 government and private nurseries, the Authority aimed to support best practices in the field of early childhood that positively impact the child and the family, by building and strengthening the role of nursery managers in developing “care and development plans” and participating in the process of continuous improvement.

The week included a series of interactive workshops that were organized to build leadership capabilities and improve the quality of nurseries in light of the strategy that was developed by the Authority to raise their level. Through this week, the Authority seeks to develop the performance and efficiency of educational cadres in private schools and nurseries that fall under its umbrella.

The programme targeted all private schools in the emirate in its first and second cycles, totalling 129 schools. Plans and training packages were developed based on field visits carried out by field teams. Comparing the current results with the results of previous school evaluations showed a tangible improvement in the level of education in the emirate.

A number of education sector workers stressed that vocational training represents a sustainable investment in the future of future generations, as it can raise the level of education and provide an integrated and effective educational environment. They pointed out that training programs aim to enhance the skills of teachers and administrators, which contributes to improving their job performance and increases their efficiency in dealing with various educational variables and challenges.