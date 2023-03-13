The Sharjah Private Education Authority decided to adopt the annual increase in tuition fees in private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, according to the school’s academic assessment and the inflation rate in the country, by no more than 5%.

The authority stated today that, out of its keenness to achieve the highest levels of quality of education and learning in Sharjah, and in response to the needs of the private sector in improvement and work requirements, it was decided to adopt the annual increase in tuition fees in private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah according to the school’s academic evaluation and according to the inflation rate in the country. This is by no more than 5% for the next academic year 2023-2024.

The authority stated that private schools with an evaluation of less than “acceptable” are not eligible to increase tuition fees.