The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, announced that students of private schools in the emirate will return to their schools, starting next Sunday, corresponding to 11/04/2021 for foreign and Asian curriculum schools, and 04/18/2021 for the Ministerial Curriculum Schools, and receiving them on Their school classes through the direct or hybrid education system or the distance learning system according to the choice of the student’s parent after obtaining a negative examination result before the return to school within a period not exceeding 72 hours from the date of the examination.

The return of students and the completion of the study comes after the spring break that ends simultaneously with the holy month of Ramadan, as the authority instructed all private educational institutions to reduce the number of hours of the school day, and limit them to between 3 to 5 hours only, to enable students to continue their virtual and direct education, according to the education system. Chosen by the guardian.

The head of the Sharjah Special Education Authority, Dr.Madhatha Al-Hashemi, affirmed the commitment of private schools to provide a safe school environment for our students, as the authority, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, took the initiative to provide doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for workers in its educational institutions, who in turn proceeded to go to vaccination centers to receive doses.

The percentage of teachers and administrators working in private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah exceeded 74%, and those who received the second dose from school workers exceeded 64%, which is a reassuring matter for students and parents, and will contribute greatly to confronting the spread of the Covid-19 virus. In the community.

From this side, Al-Hashemi expressed her appreciation to the educational family with all its members, including teachers, parents, students and staff of the Authority for their cooperation during the last period in order to preserve the safety of our children, students and workers in the private schools in the emirate.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority, in cooperation with the various parties to the educational process, and the concerned authorities, is making great efforts to move forward in the face of the pandemic and provide an enabling educational environment that allows all students to complete their education, in a manner that ensures the achievement of the objectives based on achieving high-level educational outcomes, and achieving health safety for all Under the current circumstances.

It is worth noting that the guideline distributed by the authority to all private schools is considered a road map for schools and students, to reach a healthy and safe environment for them, their families, and for the administrative and functional staff, and it also guarantees the successful completion of the school year, despite the challenges and repercussions that accompanied the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Novelty.

To achieve this, the authority’s supervisory teams carry out a number of inspection visits to schools and nurseries to ensure that all concerned authorities adhere to what is stated in the guideline of adherence to all precautionary measures of mandatory laboratory examinations for functional staff, sterilization of school classes and the various tools used in them.





