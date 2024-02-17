The Sharjah Private Education Authority has approved the school calendar for the two academic years (2024-2025) and (2025-2026) for all curricula, directing schools to implement it, while giving them flexibility to choose four days off throughout the academic year, determined by school administrations according to the special calendar. With it.

The authority stated in a circular addressed to schools recently that the 2024-2025 academic year begins on August 26, with winter break starting on December 23 of the same year, while students return from winter break to start the second semester on January 6, 2025, while students return from winter break to start the second semester on January 6, 2025. Spring break begins March 24, 2025, after which students return to begin the third semester on April 7, 2025, while the academic year ends on July 3 next year.

As for the 2025-2026 academic year, the authority explained that the academic year begins on August 25, 2025, followed by winter break on December 22 of the same year, while students return from vacation to begin the second semester on January 5, 2026, and spring break begins on March 23, 2026. Students will then return from vacation on March 30, while the academic year ends on July 2, 2026.

The Authority indicated that according to the calendar, schools are given flexibility by choosing four vacation days throughout the academic year, determined by the school administration according to its calendar, and schools are committed to achieving the minimum teaching hours of 1,120 hours for each academic year.