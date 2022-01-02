The Sharjah Private Education Authority has provided private schools in the emirate with the opportunity to take the appropriate decision to switch to the “virtual” distance education system, temporarily and for a period of 48 hours (two school days), within the framework of procedures for dealing with “Covid 19” cases in the school.

The authority stated that (virtual) distance learning is an option available to parents of private school students in the Emirate of Sharjah, until further notice.

The authority called on schools, in a circular issued yesterday, to send a report to the “Covid 19” committee in the authority to issue the final decision in this regard, stressing the need to fill out the annual report on the “Tamam” platform, starting tomorrow (Monday).

The authority confirmed that private schools in the emirate are safe and healthy environments for regular study, and that this is due to the previous experience accumulated by schools and their employees, as well as parents and students, and their application of the guideline, and they adhered to it and applied it very accurately.

The authority had announced that 95% of the cadres working in private schools had received the vaccine.

She stated that the most prominent procedures include a negative smear for students over the age of 12 for a period not exceeding 96 hours for one time, and there is a platform through which cases of infection and suspicion are raised daily, as they are dealt with in cooperation with their partners from the Emirate of Sharjah, such as preventive medicine, in addition to the formation of committees in schools called “Covid 19 committees” whose role is to fully follow up on cases and procedures.

The authority stated that it has monitoring teams to monitor compliance in all Sharjah private schools.



