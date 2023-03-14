The Sharjah Private Education Authority has approved the rate of increasing school fees for the next academic year 2023-2024, in varying proportions, according to the results of the Itqan program to assess the quality of school performance, announcing that the decision does not include schools with an evaluation below “acceptable” as not eligible to increase their fees.

This accreditation comes to set the framework for increasing fees and linking them to the quality of education and service provided by private schools in the emirate. The recommendations also came based on educational outcomes based on school control reports, indicators and standards of student quality of life, satisfaction percentage of stakeholders, school performance and academic achievement, academic commitment of the educational institution and efficiency of school buildings. The study also included the factors affecting school fees, including inflation rates, the increase in utilities prices, the operational cost of the educational institution, and the rate of economic growth in the emirate.

Fees are regulated in private schools in Sharjah based on the framework for controlling school fees, which links the evaluation of each private school with the percentage specified for adjusting fees for the next year. Schools with a “very good” rating may raise their fees by 3.75%, while those with a “good” rating can raise their fees by 2.5%, and those with an “acceptable” rating are entitled to raise fees by 1.25%. She is not entitled to raise her fees.

The authority stated that schools that meet the conditions have the right to submit a request to raise their fees every two academic years, provided that the submission is through a dedicated platform in the authority, where the application is studied after receiving it based on the results of performance evaluation and in proportion to the rate of economic inflation and other documents and justifications provided by schools to support request, and accordingly the request will be approved or rejected.

These percentages were adopted within several tracks, including the evaluation mechanisms that followed the field visits that the authority implemented for private schools to determine their levels, and to know the areas of need for improvement and the strengths to build upon and enable them and improve the quality of their outputs on the one hand, and to determine the issue of raising fees or preventing them according to the results of the evaluation, in addition to The authority seeks to achieve a balance in school fees in a way that guarantees its right and does not constitute a burden on parents.

The Authority affirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah is proceeding with an escalating development and development pattern in the educational field tools, including teaching methods, mechanisms for providing curricula, and development plans conducted by private schools, which requires an increase in payments to schools, and therefore the decision to adopt fees came to counter any unjustified increase. And to ensure the school’s right to increase fees in accordance with the specified percentage and the applicable controls.”

In turn, the Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Ali Al Hosani, explained that any decision adopted by the authority comes after a comprehensive study surrounding all matters related to it. Its tools are to provide an educational environment with which it deserves to gain the advantage of raising fees at the aforementioned rate, stressing that the fee system is one of the priorities of the authority that seeks to devote the right to education for all within specific frameworks that put the interest of the student, the school and parents at the forefront of its concerns.

Al-Hosani indicated that the decision works to enhance the principle of competitiveness among private schools by motivating those who obtained “acceptable” or less to improve their performance in accordance with the criteria for classifying the quality of education in the authority, explaining that schools wishing to raise their fees and meet the conditions must enter the Tamam platform on The authority’s website and submitting the application through the electronic licensing system coordinator, noting that no school is entitled to automatically raise its fees, without fulfilling all the conditions, and obtaining approval from the authority.

The approval of the school fees rate comes with the aim of determining the mechanisms of school work related to the annual payments due on parents, and preventing randomness in fees, which has become an obsession for families who have expressed their concerns on many occasions, as the authority’s approval determines the percentage increase for the next academic year clearly and clearly.

The authority is keen on regulating school fees, and categorically forbids expelling any student, depriving him of taking exams, or stopping him from exercising his right to education, due to late payment of school fees due, as it issues an annual circular in this regard, to ensure that students exercise their educational rights.

It is noteworthy that the authority announced the adoption of fee-raising rates after it implemented the two phases of its qualitative program “Mastery”, the first phase of which was launched on October 16 and continued until November 2022, and the second phase was launched in February until March, with the aim of identifying citizens that need improvement. In order to raise the efficiency of the educational system in all private schools in Sharjah and to achieve distinguished academic outputs.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority seeks to enhance the educational community’s confidence in the services provided, qualify and train educational cadres to meet the requirements of the future, increase investments in the field of education, as well as annual partnerships aimed at developing skills and closing gaps between basic and university education and the labor market.