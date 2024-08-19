The Sharjah Private Education Authority launches the preparation plan for the new academic year 2024-2025, coinciding with the back-to-school campaign under the title “My School Innovates”, which begins from August 19 to September 15, to assess the readiness of schools and the availability of all necessary requirements and needs, as part of its continuous and persistent efforts to develop and enhance students’ capabilities and ensure their safety according to the highest standards, to receive them in a safe and stimulating educational environment..

The Authority pointed out that the coming period will witness the implementation of field visits by the inspection team to 129 schools, 145 nurseries, and 82 licensed institutes and centers, where the focus will be on a group of important aspects, most notably school transportation, nutrition and meal safety, in addition to the readiness of school health clinics, and security and safety at the main entrances to schools, to ensure that educational institutions adhere to the approved regulations, decisions and policies..

The Sharjah Private Education Authority is preparing a comprehensive work plan covering the new academic year, which includes preparing circulars, files and materials that will be shared with schools. It also seeks to build a framework for cooperation and partnerships with international organizations to ensure the implementation of international tests. The Sharjah Private Education Authority’s plan for the next academic year includes implementing the “Toor” project, which aims to improve schools’ performance in the international test. PISA According to a mechanism based on reviewing the development plans set by the schools and implementing vocational training for the teaching staff in cooperation with the Sharjah Education Academy, in addition to implementing training plans targeting tenth grade students to raise their scientific competencies and skills..

The campaign enhances cooperation with strategic partners from government agencies and institutions such as the Sharjah Police General Command, the Prevention and Safety Authority, the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, the Sharjah City Municipality, and the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority. This is to complete the joint regulatory system and contribute to implementing the comprehensive development plan to drive the development of private educational institutions in the emirate in accordance with the aspirations of the wise leadership. The campaign also confirms its commitment to providing a safe and stimulating educational environment that enhances the learning experience for students and contributes to the development of private educational institutions in the emirate according to the highest international standards..