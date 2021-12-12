The Sharjah Press Club, affiliated to the Sharjah Government Media Office, organized a workshop entitled “Humanitarian Journalism”, at the conclusion of the activities of the first session of the “Sharjah Events Festival”, during which Khaled Kabara, the media official of the UNHCR in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, hosted.

The workshop dealt with the role of the press in covering humanitarian work, highlighting the efforts of the United Nations and the UNHCR. Trainer Khaled Kabbara also spoke about the difference between a refugee and an IDP, noting that the refugee is the one who forcibly leaves the borders of his country, while the displaced is the one who moves from His place of residence without crossing his country’s international borders, and he presented the role of the UNHCR in the Arab region, explaining that UNHCR focuses on supporting individuals directly, to help them overcome the conditions of asylum outside their countries.

Kabara pointed out that the role of the “humanitarian press” is to shed light on the stories of refugees, to increase the volume of donations for their benefit, to raise awareness of their right to full protection, to obtain life-saving assistance in times of crisis, and to provide them with permanent solutions at the level of food, health and education.

The workshop featured clips of media initiatives implemented by individuals to help refugees.



