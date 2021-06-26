Sharjah (Union)

The Sharjah Press Club of the Sharjah Government Media Office announced the holding of the third edition of the “Ithmar” program, through video communication programs, from 5 to 14 July, targeting students from 10 to 17 years old, through a comprehensive training plan that contributes to strengthening Media awareness among the younger generation, and introducing them to the concepts of journalistic and media work in cooperation with a number of media organizations and personalities known for their competence and professionalism.

Tariq Saeed Alai, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Office, stressed the keenness of the program, which is increasingly popular every year, to continue its goals in building media cadres and developing their skills, pointing to the program’s role in exploring media talent and unleashing their creative energies to contribute to preparing them for the media scene and its development.