Sharjah Press discusses the role of culture in building youth awareness

Sharjah (WAM) – The Ramadan Council organized by the Sharjah Press Club of the Sharjah Government Media Office stressed the importance of the initiatives and the great efforts attached by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to support cultural institutions sponsoring writers and publishers, which reflected on the status The elevation achieved by the UAE on the map of global culture.

This came during the council’s fourth Ramadan session entitled: “Culture and Building Youth Awareness”, which was held yesterday evening at “Khorfakkan Amphitheater” in the Emirate of Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, and Tariq Saeed Allai, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Office.

The session was attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, and Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association. The session emphasized the importance of the role of cultural institutions in developing youth thinking, consolidating identity and building community awareness, reviewing the integration of Gulf experiences in activating the role of youth and enhancing their cultural presence within unified goals and future aspirations with solid historical dimensions.

The Ramadan session praised the efforts of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association, whose entitlement to the most influential positions in the book industry and knowledge of the world constitutes an Arab and international precedent, embodying her efforts to support the publishing industry and publishers at the local and global levels, and international recognition of the honorable cultural path of the Emirate of Sharjah. In particular, and the United Arab Emirates in general. The Ramadan session stressed the importance of fairness to the writer and the development of laws that preserve his rights within the information revolution, and the development of mechanisms that contribute to the creation of a cultural product that simulates the cultural and knowledge path of the state.

The Ramadan Council of the Sharjah Press Club monitored bundles of Emirati and Bahraini cultural initiatives and projects that support the youth’s culture and the initiatives they make, reflecting their awareness and their cultural passion. The session concluded that the Gulf cultural industry is capable of producing a balanced young writer, as it provides an integrated support system that contributes to creating a mature experience away from bubbles, with valuable and distinct cultural content. Her Excellency Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa stressed the importance of activating youth participation, enhancing their cultural presence and attracting them, and activating programs that suit their ideas and aspirations, pointing to the role of culture in consolidating youth identity and enhancing their belonging to their homelands. In reviewing the Bahraini experiences and projects in support of youth culture, she said: “Culture is the only means to reach the other and to build bridges of cooperation between one people and the world at large.” Al Khalifa called for more attention to the rights of the author and his fairness in light of what he suffers from the lack of interest in some publishing houses in intellectual property rights and reprinting the book without taking the right to publish it by its writer, as well as the right to choose the cover .. Pointing out that the publisher takes his right to distribute and print the book. While the writer may be wronged sometimes, it is necessary to pause, review and correct some situations and put in place strict laws that preserve rights. She considered that the experience of the Emirate of Sharjah in supporting the rights of the writer and the publisher is exceptional .. noting the Bahraini initiatives that contribute to preparing and supporting the young writer to come out with valuable content and not print except for what deserves to be published .. Referring to the knowledge transfer project and the importance of building distinguished expertise and competencies in successive stages leading to outputs Cognitive. Al Khalifa praised the many initiatives that the youth are making in cooperation with the specialized authorities within their participation with creative ideas … stressing the importance of the initiative’s quality for survival and the importance of cooperation with many bodies to highlight the promising youth energies on which societies depend.

For his part, Rashid Al-Kous said: The UAE, including the Emirate of Sharjah, was able to draw clear milestones for knowledge, explaining the efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, towards writers and publishers, and the directions of His Highness, considering writing and knowledge a trust that writes with awareness and awareness. The Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association reviewed the role of the association, its achievements and its initiatives to support the publishing sector by working professionally and building international relations … indicating that the association began with the affiliation of 13 members, bringing the number to 200 publishers working professionally .. adding that the Publishers Association, which was established in 2009, has now become a portal The Arabs brought to the world the efforts of Sheikha Bodour bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association, pointing out that the arrival of an Emirati woman to this high position is a reflection of the great efforts in the UAE and the support system by the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the relevant institutions that have achieved the state’s global position. Al-Kous pointed to the UAE’s keenness on the rights of writers and publishers, pointing to the initiative to establish the Emirates Center for Copy Rights, which will soon see the light to preserve the rights of all parties, and called for the center’s idea to be circulated in Arab countries to address bad practices related to lack of awareness of intellectual property rights. .