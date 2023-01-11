The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department of Sharjah Police warned individuals against misusing social networking sites (Social Media), in contravention of public morals or behaviors that affect others and lead to defamation of them through abusive expressions, such as insults, insults and defamation, because of the damage and scratching they cause. For a person’s reputation, honor and social status.

The director of the department, Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al-Zawd, stressed the need for community members to deal positively and correctly with social media, pointing out that the Sharjah Police takes strict measures against people who are monitored through these platforms abusing others in any way, and the department dealt with 85 In the past year, six defamation reports were reported using information technology, and all legal measures were taken against the whistleblowers, within the framework of criminal liability.

He explained that according to Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes, Article 43 stipulates that whoever insults others or attributes an incident to him shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams. That would make him a subject of punishment or contempt by others, by using an information network, or one of the means of information technology or an information system.