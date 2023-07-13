Sharjah Police warned community members, users of websites specializing in the sale and purchase of cars, of fraud and fraud for the purpose of theft, and its image lies in the fact that some trolls use a new criminal method in which it relies on depositing fake checks at ATMs during weekends or public holidays ; taking advantage of the suspension of financial operations in banking and banking institutions; They delude their victims into completing their deals, only to be surprised that they have fallen victim to a crime of fraud and theft, as stated by the Sharjah Police through its official account on the social networking site “Facebook”.

Sharjah Police reported that several reports had been received by the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Services, that some people had been exposed to fraud and fraud by some perpetrators, as fraudsters contacted car sellers through websites specialized in buying and selling cars in the country during official holidays, and the fraudster – after completing the initial purchase – By depositing a fake check into the seller’s (victim’s) account for the amount of the vehicle through ATMs, disguised so that bank surveillance cameras do not recognize it, and as soon as the seller receives a text message from the bank stating that “a check has been deposited for the agreed amount, and that the deposit is under collection.” , the latter completes the full sale procedures and hands over the vehicle (to the fraudster) before completing the process of receiving the money, and then realizes that he has fallen victim to financial fraud and his vehicle has been stolen.

Sharjah Police calls on community members to take precautions against falling into the trap of fraud in commercial operations, and to be fully alert to them, in order to ensure comprehensive and sustainable security. Non-emergency (901).