The Sharjah Police General Command expressed its regret over the collision that occurred yesterday evening, Friday, in the Al Faya area in Sharjah, which resulted in the death of a person of Asian nationality and the injury of another, while they were practicing the hobby of “climbing sand dunes” on a sandy hill in the central region.

In this regard, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, said: “Many members of the public go to desert areas during the holidays to enjoy the rainy weather, and among them are young people who enjoy riding sand hills, who engage in wrong practices in these areas, which leads to accidents.” “Many accidents, putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.”

Al Shamsi sent a message to those who enjoy riding motorcycles and four-wheel drive vehicles in those areas, saying that the desert areas are places where families and their children go to spend enjoyable times during the winter season, away from the hustle and bustle of cities, and everyone has the right to enjoy the unique environmental and tourism diversity that the emirate holds. He is attractive, noting that the feeling of safety and security is a shared responsibility and everyone must adhere to the security regulations, the violation of which may lead to catastrophes that transform feelings from happiness and relaxation to feelings of sadness and loss.

Sharjah Police appealed to community members, who frequent desert areas and enjoy sand riding in desert areas, to abide by the security laws and guidelines, warning against engaging in some dangerous negative practices. Which poses a danger to their lives and the lives of others who visit those areas. We hope for everyone’s safety.