The Sharjah Police General Command called on drivers to exercise caution while driving due to dust formation and dust accumulation.

The Sharjah Police demanded to leave sufficient distances between vehicles, reduce speeds, and be careful to handle the road with caution in order to ensure their safety.

The National Center of Meteorology had reported that the wave of dust in some areas of the country had reduced the horizontal visibility to less than 1000 metres.



