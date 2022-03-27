The Sharjah Police General Command participated in the celebrations of the annual global event “Earth Hour”, which is organized by various countries of the world on March 26 from 8:30 to 9:30 pm every year, by turning off lights and electrical appliances for an hour in all command buildings. The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, stressed the importance of participating in Earth Hour, its impact on climate change, and its contribution to bringing about change by making the city of Sharjah and the cities of the world adaptable to climate changes, by restoring environmental balance, and rationalizing water and electricity consumption.



