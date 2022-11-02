Sharjah (Union)

The Sharjah Police General Command team qualified for the second round of the Sharjah Government Institutions and Authorities Championship, in its twenty-fourth edition, organized by the Sharjah Government Employees Club, in cooperation with the Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled, under the supervision of the Sharjah Sports Council.

The Sharjah Police General Command achieved a broad victory over the Department of Islamic Affairs 7-0, scored by Obaid Rashid and Adnan Rashid “two goals” for each, and Issa Ahmed, Nasser bin Hadid and Othman Mohammed, which is the second victory for the team that occupies the top of the first group, and guarantees qualification to the second round. Without waiting for the last round.

Planning and space kidnapped an exciting tie against the Sharjah Education Council 2-2. Education Adham Walid and Ahmed Hossam scored, while Issa Hassan and Sufian Hammam scored for planning, and the two teams are seeking to win in the third round to compete for the second qualification ticket behind the police.

For his part, Ahmed Salem Hamad Al Mazloum, Secretary General of the Sharjah Government Employees Club, praised the technical level and the strong competition between the participating teams, stressing that such tournaments increase cohesion and communication among Sharjah government employees, noting that the management of the Sharjah Government Employees Club sought to provide all means Success The twenty-fourth edition achieved unprecedented success, wishing success to the teams qualified for the second round.