Today, Sharjah Police launched the “Renew Your Vehicle” campaign, during a press conference at the Traffic and Licensing Services Center. Summer, due to the high temperatures and the resulting damage to some parts of the vehicle.

The Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, Colonel Khalid Muhammad Al-Kay, said that 18 technical sites were launched to inspect vehicles in the Emirate of Sharjah, the central region and the eastern region, as the number of vehicles that were examined in the Emirate of Sharjah during the first half of this year reached 263,804 vehicles. The number of registered vehicles reached 376,033 vehicles, in cooperation with the approved partners represented by ENOC, Rafid and Motorgic, pointing out that the campaign lasts for 3 months.

In turn, the Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police, Colonel Omar Bughanem, confirmed that the vehicle’s invalidity includes tires, brakes and lights; Which may result in the presence of malfunctions and defects in its devices, and these malfunctions may not be clear, and do not appear except through the comprehensive periodic examination when renewing the vehicle.

Boughanem referred to the efforts made by the Sharjah Police to reduce the causes of traffic accidents resulting from expired vehicles, which included intensifying traffic control on internal and external roads within the framework of a comprehensive plan and intensifying monitoring with fixed and mobile radars, in addition to increasing traffic awareness programs to include drivers.

For his part, Director of the Accidents Department and Road Assistance Services at Rafid Company, Abdul Rahman bin Kannoun Al Shamsi, said that Rafid’s participation in the “Renew Your Vehicle Campaign” conference is an awareness campaign for the public through social media and the database available to us, pointing out that a vehicle has been launched for inspection. On site according to the customer’s request through the Rafid smart application or by calling the Rafid call and control center, where we visit the vehicle owner at his location and perform the necessary examination, provided that the vehicle is not more than 3 years old, and the company also offers a number of promotional vouchers and gifts to motivate them to Check their vehicles regularly.

The General Manager of Tasjeel – ENOC, Hussam Salem Al-Shawi, stated that the company is one of the first companies to support the initiative with the Sharjah Police General Command for 5 years in a row, through which it seeks to raise traffic awareness by urging drivers to renew their vehicles, and to ensure that Safety to reduce traffic accidents and protect lives and property