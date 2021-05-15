The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed the success of its comprehensive security plan that it implemented during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday in all cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, which reflected the extent of the strategic efficiency with which all leadership authorities and strategic partners dealt with it.

The General Command has intensified the presence of its security and traffic patrols on various areas and neighborhoods, on the roads and internal and external streets in Sharjah and the eastern and central regions, with the aim of securing them and ensuring the ease of traffic and passing through them, which contributed to achieving the objectives of the Sharjah Police in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to enhance security and safety and make roads more Safer.

Colonel Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Department at Sharjah Police, confirmed that the efforts made by the various work teams on mosques, malls and parks helped the success of the planned plan to extend security and safety and enhance the quality of life during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

He revealed that the operations room and Sharjah Police call center received 21,219 phone calls at the emirate level during the period from 11 to 14 May, of which 18677 calls were made via the number / 999 / designated for emergency cases, while 2542 non-emergency calls received the number / 901 / which included General inquiries and police services provided.

He pointed out that all incoming calls, reports and inquiries were dealt with urgently after being evaluated by the first respondent, with the aim of ensuring speedy movement to the report’s site in coordination with other police departments within the scope of reducing response time.

For his part, Lt. Col. Omar Boughanim, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, confirmed the success of the traffic plan drawn up and implemented by the department during the Eid holiday, with the participation of various units in Sharjah Police.

He noted that the awareness and commitment of vehicle drivers and road users to traffic safety procedures and their adherence to them helped the traffic plan succeed and that no deaths were recorded during the Eid holiday despite the heavy traffic movement in the streets and internal and external roads, in addition to the intense traffic presence on various roads of the emirate.

Lt. Col. Bou Ghanem explained that the Traffic Department took all measures in accordance with the plan prepared to ensure traffic safety, which constituted the success factor that was achieved in reaching zero deaths, praising at the same time the efforts made by all employees of the department and all police units in Sharjah Police throughout the days of the Eid holiday. What had a great impact on the smooth flow of traffic movement and in a way that meets the aspirations of Sharjah Police.





