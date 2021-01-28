The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, is completing an electronic traffic awareness campaign entitled “Our Goal is Your Safety”, which will continue until the end of this January, with the aim of enhancing traffic safety and fulfilling its community and awareness role.

The Director of the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch, Captain Saud Al-Shaiba, confirmed that the campaign aims to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety for drivers and pedestrians, indicating that the number of beneficiaries of the campaign through the views of the campaign videos more than 40,648 beneficiaries so far, calling on vehicle drivers to adhere to Traffic laws, and instructions that enhance their safety and the safety of others, and adherence to the laws and rules of traffic and traffic regulations to reduce accidents.





