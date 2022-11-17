Sharjah Police succeeded in arresting a gang of five (Africans) who specialized in theft, using sharp tools in their crimes.

It confirmed its readiness to address any actions or behaviors that affect the security and safety of the emirate, through continuous inspections and seizures, noting that it has cadres of criminal investigation and investigation agencies, with high efficiency and experience in dealing with various phenomena dangerous to society, tracking the perpetrators, and arresting them as quickly as possible. and hand them over to justice.

And she appealed to members of society to cooperate with the security services, and not hesitate to report when any violations are detected.