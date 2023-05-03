In less than 12 hours, the anti-narcotics elements of the Sharjah Police General Command managed to overthrow a gang of seven people from an Asian country, who used a new promotional method, taking advantage of the employees of low-income delivery companies. Through this method, members of the gang tried to promote 7604 grams of crystal drug, 494 grams of hashish drug, and 297 rolls prepared for promotion.

In detail, the anti-drug services in the Sharjah Police stated that they had confirmed information indicating the existence of an international gang formation that relied on a new criminal method, through employees of “delivery companies”, taking advantage of the nature of their work that requires their presence in various regions of the country most of the time, as a cover for them and their movements. Within the country, the anti-drug agents immediately began their vigilant operations in monitoring and investigation, and an elaborate plan was developed to arrest them, in cooperation and coordination with the anti-drug agencies in the neighboring Emirates, and in record time they were seized and transferred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures.

Sharjah Police called on all members of society; Especially parents, to be vigilant and cooperate with the police to confront this scourge that ravages societies, especially young people and youth; Being the pillar of society and its future, by reporting to the number 901, or via e-mail [email protected], in the event that they monitor any suspicious behavior, confirming the full readiness of its elements to thwart the schemes of drug dealers and promoters with their multiplicity of methods seeking to spread their poison in society, and that it It will not tolerate anyone who begged himself to compromise the security of society.