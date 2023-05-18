The security services at the Sharjah Police General Command managed to arrest a taxi driver of Asian nationality who tried to harass two girls while they were returning home in the evening, taking advantage of their independence in the vehicle alone without their families.

The details of the incident go back to the receipt of a report to the Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station, from a guardian who holds Arab nationality, stating that while his 13-year-old daughter was returning by riding a taxi accompanied by her 15-year-old friend, the driver of the vehicle harassed them. Immediately, the police found the vehicle and its driver, and in record time he was arrested, who confessed to what he had done.

Sharjah Police emphasized the extent of the responsibilities of parents towards their children, and that their role is no less important than the role of the police and security services in protecting children, as it became clear that the parents of the two victims were aware of their daughters moving through means of transportation on their own, without the presence of an adult, which made It is vulnerable to such behavior that may occur from abnormal people, appealing to parents to the need to take responsibility in protecting their children and maintaining their security and safety.