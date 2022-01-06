The Traffic and Patrols Department of the General Command of Sharjah Police stated that the traffic control campaigns it launched resulted in the seizure of 6,705 violating motorcycles during the past year, due to the lack of compliance by their drivers with traffic laws on the main and secondary roads in the emirate, which endangers their lives and the lives of road users. For driving objectives consistent with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior to make roads safer.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, Lt. Col. Muhammad Alai, stressed the leadership’s keenness to enhance the security role and protect lives, by monitoring the negative behaviors of road users, especially motorcyclists who do not adhere to traffic safety procedures and traffic and traffic rules, especially motorcyclists. Workers in the field of delivery companies, noting that most of the traffic accidents involving motorcycles were caused by those bikers. Alai explained that Sharjah Police is doubling its efforts to spread traffic culture by organizing awareness campaigns throughout the year, such as campaigns associated with specific times and seasons, or national occasions, which it implements through various media and social media, with the aim of reaching all members of society, pointing to The number of campaigns it implemented during the past year amounted to 12 awareness campaigns, which were organized in all cities of the emirate, aimed at reducing deaths and injuries resulting from these accidents, and the number of beneficiaries reached 647,195 people.

He called on motorcyclists to abide by traffic and traffic laws, and to take adequate safety measures to protect them, such as wearing a helmet, wearing a reflective jacket while driving, and adhering to traffic signs and various road signs.



