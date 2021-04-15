The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, Lt. Col. Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, stated that the campaign resulted in the seizure of (1863) bicycles in various areas in Sharjah during the first quarter of the current year 2021 AD, consisting of (392) motorcycles, (1290) bicycles, and (181) An electric bicycle, pointing out that the most prominent violations are in driving these bicycles in places and roads not designated for them, and the drivers’ failure to adhere to special safety requirements, such as wearing a helmet and phosphorescent clothing, and other requirements that guarantee the safety of its users, and the necessary legal measures have been taken against violators.

He continued: This campaign comes within the framework of the campaign launched by the Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, in cooperation with the Sharjah Municipality and the Bee’ah Company, to control the violating electric, motor and pneumatic bicycles in various parts of the emirate, and in line with its objectives that embody the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to make roads More secure.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department called on the drivers of that category of bicycles to use them within the specified range, abide by traffic and traffic rules, and take all preventive measures that prevent them from being exposed to accidents and ensure their safety.





