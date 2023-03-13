Sharjah Police arrested a group of people of Asian nationality, who promoted immoral acts, through a video clip that spread on social media. Sharjah Police affirms the readiness of its personnel to confront and limit any negative behaviors or practices extraneous to society, noting that the security quality of life for the UAE community is one of its most important priorities, praising the positive and active role of community members in achieving the sustainability of community security, through cooperation with the police and reporting agencies. Immediate reporting of any behavior that is monitored, through its electronic channels, and the “guard” service available through the website of the Sharjah Police General Command.