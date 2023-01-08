The Criminal Investigations and Investigations Department of the Central Region Police Department in Sharjah arrested a gang of four people from Asian countries who specialized in vehicle theft.

In detail, the Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Hamid Saeed Al-Jallaf, stated that the department had received several reports stating that vehicles were stolen from in front of the homes of their relatives, after the owners of the vehicle left the key inside it at the time of its departure.

He added that, in light of the reports submitted, a team of criminal investigators and investigators was formed to search, investigate and collect the necessary inferences, which enabled the team to identify people after it was suspected that they were related to these cases, and by following up on their movements, the team was able to trap them one by one in court ambushes. And when they were confronted with the charges against them, they confessed to committing them, admitting to stealing four vehicles from a specific area and using the same method.

Al-Jallaf explained that, through the investigation of three defendants, they admitted that they had a fourth partner in charge of purchasing stolen vehicles and disposing of them without contracts proving their ownership. All stolen vehicles to their owners.

Al-Jallaf called on vehicle owners to ensure that the vehicle is closed before leaving and not to leave the key inside for any reason, and to park their vehicles in safe places so that people with weak souls do not have the opportunity to steal them.